Young woman dead after falling five storeys in St Paul’s Bay

A 23-year-old Polish woman has died after falling a height of five storeys from a balcony in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Simar at around 2am.

A medical team administered first-aid to the woman at the site of the accident, and transferred her to Mater Dei Hospital, but she died shortly after.

Duty magistrate Noel Bartolo administered first-aid, and launched an inquiry.

An autopsy carried out on the woman showed there was no involvement of third parties in the accident, and she died due to the fall.

Police investigations are ongoing.