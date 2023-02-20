menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Msida accident

karl_azzopardi
20 February 2023, 3:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 65-year-old Irish man residing in Floriana was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq D’Argens, Msida.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident which involved three cars – a Piaggio motorcycle driven by the victim, a Mercedes C220 driven by a Libyan man residing in Gzira and a Suzuki Baleno driven by an Indian man residing in Birkirkara.

The 65-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi
