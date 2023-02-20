Young man hospitalised in Ħaż-Żebbuġ crash

A 19-year-old man has been hospitalised after a losing control of his car in Triq l-Mdina, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 6:15pm on Monday.

The young driver lost control of his Toyota car, crashed into a street wall and into a crash barrier.

The car was heavily damaged during the impact with the engine getting dislodged from the car’s body with the impact.

The crash resulted in heavy traffic in the area, with police directing drivers to use other routes.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.