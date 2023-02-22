menu

Transport Malta motorcyclist injured when carrying traffic duties in Mdina

Transport Malta official standing beside his motorcycle suffered grievous injuries when a car ran into his bike, toppling it over him

marianna_calleja
22 February 2023, 12:04pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Police
A Transport Malta motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident in Triq l-Infetti, Mdina.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 9am.

According to police, a Hyundai Tascon driven by a 46-year-old Naxxar resident collided with the 51-year-old TM official's parked motorbike, which was impeding traffic access, tipping it over on the official.

The official was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
