Dead body found at sea in Marsaskala

A dead body was spotted at sea on Monday afternoon in an advanced state of decomposition, according to police.

Police said that the body was spotted at 3:30pm about three nautical miles out from Marsaskala.

After receiving a report on this, the police requested the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta to retrieve the body and take it to Xatt it-Tiben.

The body is still unidentified as it was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on the corpse in order to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are underway