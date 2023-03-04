Man arrested for trafficking cocaine, cannabis from Marsa garage

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for drug trafficking from inside a Marsa garage on Friday afternoon.

In a statement on Saturday, it said that investigations in relation to drug trafficking led to the arrest of the Birkirkara resident. Police said that they observed the activities at a Marsa garage, that was allegedly being used for drug trafficking.

After the suspect was seen entering the garage and then coming out and entering a vehicle, he was surrounded and arrested by police.

Police elevated a number of packets with suspected cocaine from the accused and inside the vehicle.

Searches were also carried out in the garage, where more suspected cocaine and a considerable amount of suspected cannabis, along with apparatus related to drug trafficking, were found.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case, and the accused will be arraigned at around noon on Saturday.