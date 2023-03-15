Dead body recovered from sea in Valletta

A body in an advanced state of decomposition was recovered from the sea on Wednesday morning in Valletta.

Police were informed at around 6:15am that a lifeless body was floating in the sea in the area known as il-Foss.

A patrol boat from the Armed Forces of Malta recovered the body from the sea.

The police said the cadaver has not been identified yet, given the advanced state of decomposition.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is holding an inquiry, while an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity.

Police investigations are ongoing.