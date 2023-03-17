Woman hospitalised after getting hit by car in Birzebbuġa
60-year-old grievously injured in traffic accident
A 60-year-old woman was hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after getting hit by a car in Birzebbuġa.
The accident happened in Misraħ il-Knisja, Birzebbuġa at around 6:30 pm.
Preliminary investigations by the police showed the woman, who resides in Birzebbuġa, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 59-year-old from Zejtun.
The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.