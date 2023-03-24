Motorcyclist grievously injured in Burmarrad collision

A 42-year-old man residing in Ħaż-Żebbuġ was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:00am in Triq il-Burmarrad, Burmarrad.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident which involved a Triumph motorcycle driven by the victim, and a Peugeot Partner driven by an 18-year-old residing in St Paul’s Bay.

The 42-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.