Motorcyclist grievously injured in Burmarrad collision

The man, 42, from Żebbuġ, was rushed to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
24 March 2023, 12:51pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 42-year-old man residing in Ħaż-Żebbuġ was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:00am in Triq il-Burmarrad, Burmarrad.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in a traffic accident which involved a Triumph motorcycle driven by the victim, and a Peugeot Partner driven by an 18-year-old residing in St Paul’s Bay.

The 42-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
