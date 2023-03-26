menu

Teen driving e-kick scooter injured in St Julian’s accident

A young man, 17, left grievously injured in collision involving an e-kick scooter

marianna_calleja
26 March 2023, 12:36pm
by Marianna Calleja
File photo
File photo

A 17-year-old Spanish man driving an e-kick scooter was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday morning.

The accident happened in Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier, St Julian’s at around 5am, after the was involved in a collision with a Toyota Platz driven by a 48-year-old man from Naxxar

The young man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, but was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.