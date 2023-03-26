Teen driving e-kick scooter injured in St Julian’s accident

A 17-year-old Spanish man driving an e-kick scooter was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday morning.

The accident happened in Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier, St Julian’s at around 5am, after the was involved in a collision with a Toyota Platz driven by a 48-year-old man from Naxxar

The young man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, but was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.