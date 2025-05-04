Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirms government support after drone attack

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has announced the Maltese government has offered “tangible support and repairs to their vessel”.

“The government of Malta has guaranteed their intention with the Conscience is to provide assistance and pay for the repairs of the boat,” said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition during a press conference for journalists on Sunday afternoon.

During the press conference, over 40 journalists were welcomed online whilst 50 more were present in the room with Spokesperson for the FFC, Thiago Avila, and FFC organizer and spokesperson, Yasemin Acar alongside three activists who were waiting to board the ship. They were answering questions on the situation of the aid-vessel.

The Conscience, which was carrying 18 people, 12 crew members and six human rights observers, was hit by two drones at 12:23am on Friday, after it was de-flagged earlier that same day. “They took away the Palau flag and after seven hours, the attack took place,” the coalition explained.

The vessel was en route to Malta to collect more aid and 44 passengers from 21 countries, all waiting in Valletta to join the mission. The goal was to deliver essential supplies to Gaza, which has been under siege for 60 days without access to water, flour or other necessities.

The activists described the drone strike as a violation of international law. “The Conscience was attacked in international waters, in a de-flagged situation, risking the lives of these people that it was carrying,” the spokesperson said. “The Conscience was carrying humanitarian aid again, and peaceful human rights observers.”

The coalition welcomed Malta’s offer but said it must come with firm guarantees. “If they can guarantee that the boat will not be hindered, this proposition can be accepted.”

In addition to repairs and safe passage, the group is requesting a new national flag for the vessel. “It is our plea that the government of Malta will provide a flag since the flag was taken from us just off Malta,” they said.

Stressing the urgency of their mission, the coalition said the blockade of Gaza must be challenged. “What we are doing here is to try our very best to use all the means that we have, to keep trying to break the inhumane and illegal siege on Gaza.”

They also made a strong call to the international community to act. “You cannot allow the bombing of a civilian ship to go unanswered, we appeal to all the nations of the world to condemn whoever did it.”

“We know how violent they are, because they have killed more than 50,000 identified Palestinians in one year and nine months. So, we know who we are dealing with,” they said.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says it will press on with its mission and urges Malta to help ensure the Conscience continues safely on its path to deliver aid and hope to Gaza.