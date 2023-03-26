Obsession turns dangerous: Man admits to sending gun photos to woman

A man obsessed with a woman who was in another relationship ended in deep water after sending her photos of his newly-bought pistol.

He was charged with instilling fear of violence in his claimed victim, as well as harassing, insulting, and threatening her and abusing electronic communications equipment on Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old Mtarfa resident, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his victim, was apprehended after the lady reported the incident to the police.

The two were only acquaintances, but the accused was fascinated with her, often contacting her and tracking her whereabouts.

The accused pled guilty, claiming that he had no intention of using the firearm.

Martha Mifsud, his legal aid counsel, asked the court to order a pre-sentencing report.

Given the circumstances, the court presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld his request and also issued a treatment order for the accused, who was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.