Van rolls down Valletta street, runs over two pedestrians

The delivery van rolled downhill on its own, hitting two elderly men who were walking in the street before crashing into scaffolding

marianna_calleja
29 March 2023, 11:18am
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: TVM
A delivery truck rolled downhill on its own, hitting two elderly men who were walking in the street. The van stopped when it crashed into  scaffolding, causing extensive damage.

The police told MaltaToday that the victims are a 75-year-old from Valletta and a 78-year-old from Floriana.

The accident happened at 9.20am in Triq it-Teatru l-Antik.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei hospital but their condition is not yet known.

