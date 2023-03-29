Van rolls down Valletta street, runs over two pedestrians

A delivery truck rolled downhill on its own, hitting two elderly men who were walking in the street. The van stopped when it crashed into scaffolding, causing extensive damage.

The police told MaltaToday that the victims are a 75-year-old from Valletta and a 78-year-old from Floriana.

The accident happened at 9.20am in Triq it-Teatru l-Antik.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei hospital but their condition is not yet known.