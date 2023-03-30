[WATCH] Thick smoke causes evacuation of Virtu fast ferry

Passengers aboard the Virtu Ferries’ fast ferry, San Franġisk, are currently being evacuated after an explosion-like sound, followed by smoke, forced the vessel to stop operating in the middle of the sea.

It is unclear, till now, what the extent of the damage is and whether anyone has been injured, but ambulances are waiting at the port already.

A source told MaltaToday that passengers on board heard a loud noise, smelt a strong smell of fuel and plumes of smoke were seen coming out.

The police have confirmed the accident with MaltaToday, with the accident being reported at around 4:33pm.

The Civil Protection Department immediately made their way to the ferry.

Live skyline footage showed several boats assisting in the evacuation of the passengers on board as panic broke.