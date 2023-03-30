Man arrested for attempting to run over police officers in Ħ'Attard

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he tried to run over a police officer who had stopped him in Ħ’Attard on Wednesday night.

The police had, at around 11pm, been on patrol and noticed a car, Ford Transit with an expired licence, that refused to obey traffic signals.

The police tried to stop the vehicle, however, the driver, a man from Żebbuġ, allegedly drove onward towards the officers, who managed to escape.

The driver subsequently drove off, with the police giving chase. He was shortly after ambushed and arrested in Triq Ħ'Attard, Żebbuġ.

When ambushed, the driver was seen throwing something from the vehicle, which later turned out to be a firearm loaded with bullets.

From a search carried out in the vehicle, the Police found a container of white substance, suspected to be cocaine.

A search was also carried out in his garage in Birkirkara and in the arrestee's residence in Żebbuġ where more substances, suspected to be cocaine, heroin and cannabis, scales, a large knife and several bullets of different calibres, were found.

The man is being detained in the Police lock-up, in Floriana for further investigation.