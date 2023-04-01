Man grievously injured after losing control of motorcycle

A 41-year-old man from Birkirkara has been grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Naxxar on Friday.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq is-Salina, when the man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, before an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.