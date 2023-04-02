menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision on Coast Road

The victim sustained grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
2 April 2023, 4:46pm
by Marianna Calleja
A 30-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay had to be taken to hospital after a traffic accident along the Coast Road in Naxxar at 12:30pm on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations suggest a collision had occurred between a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R  motorcycle driven by he victim, a St Paul’s Bay resident, and a BMW 520D driven by a 23-year-old Fgura resident.

A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to the hospital for more medical assistance.

His injuries are confirmed to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
