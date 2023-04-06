Worker electrocuted while carrying out works in Qormi

A 40-year-old man from Ħal Luqa was hospitalised after he fell from a ladder after he was electrocuted.

The police said the accident happened at around 11am in Triq L-Iskultur, Ħal Qormi.

Preliminary investigations showed that while the man was carrying out works at a warehouse, he got electrocuted and fell from a ladder he was on.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. He is suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of the accident, and has launched an inquiry.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and the police are investigating the case.