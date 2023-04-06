15-year-old leads police on a chase after boat thefts in Marsaxlokk

On Thursday, a 15-year-old unlicensed motorist was pursued by the police through several streets of Cottonera after they attempted to arrest him in connection with thefts from boats in Marsaxlokk.

According to the police, they were alerted to a theft in progress on a fishing boat at Xatt is-Sajjieda, Marsaxlokk at 1.20am. A description of the getaway car was provided and it was soon spotted in Bormla.



When the driver noticed the approaching police, he drove at high speed towards the officers, forcing them to get out of his way.

A high-speed chase ensued, with the driver weaving through multiple streets, before the police were able to stop the car and apprehend the underage driver.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered various items believed to have been stolen from boats, as well as packages suspected to contain cocaine.

Investigations are still ongoing.