Man goes on trial over 2018 drugs haul

A 45-year-old Sicilian man has gone on trial accused of importing over €500,000 worth of cannabis in 2018.

Davide Bonanno stands indicted for conspiracy to traffic narcotics, importing the drugs and aggravated possession of cannabis. He had been arrested, together with two other men in a police raid on a Sliema Garage in October 2018.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Drugs Squad, aided by sniffer dogs, had discovered over 25kg of cannabis stashed inside the premises.

The drugs, which had arrived in Malta from Sicily in a shipping container, had been packed in tissue packets and declared as “food goods”. Bonanno had signed for the consignment himself.

Bonanno’s Bill of Indictment states that after receiving a tip off that the drugs were being stored in a commercial trailer, the police had set up a controlled delivery. The defendant was arrested as soon as he confirmed that the merchandise belonged to him.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Andrea Zammit from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting, assisting Police Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Mark Anthony Mercieca. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace is representing Bonanno as legal aid defence counsel.

Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja is presiding.