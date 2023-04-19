Have you seen this man? Police appeal to public to help track down man
The public has been asked to help locate a man, who is being sought by the police in relation to an ongoing investigation
The police have requested the public's help locating a man wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Anyone that could supply information is asked to contact the police by Facebook messenger or call the Police GHQ even anonymously, on 21224001/ 119 or at the nearest Police station and quote number 13/2023.