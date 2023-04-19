menu

Have you seen this man? Police appeal to public to help track down man

The public has been asked to help locate a man, who is being sought by the police in relation to an ongoing investigation

marianna_calleja
19 April 2023, 11:00am
by Marianna Calleja
The man, who is sought by the police, is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation
The man, who is sought by the police, is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation

The police have requested the public's help locating a man wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone that could supply information is asked to contact the police by Facebook messenger or call the Police GHQ even anonymously, on 21224001/ 119 or at the nearest Police station and quote number 13/2023.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.