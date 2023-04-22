Man granted conditional discharge after admitting to theft

A young Algerian man residing in Sliema, aged 25, was granted a conditional discharge by Magistrate Rachel Montebello after admitting to theft from a restaurant and a clothing store.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Djouambi entered a restaurant in Valletta and stole documents from a patron who was dining there. He then proceeded to a clothing store and stole a woman's purse containing a sum of money.

Djouambi pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, with tears streaming down his face.

However, despite admitting to the crimes, he was granted conditional release by the magistrate, subject to the condition that he does not commit any further offenses for a three-year period.