Islamic extremists in Malta charged with terrorism related acts

Seven young people from Syria appeared in court on Sunday to face terrorism related charges, including teaching others how to use explosives and firearms.

Aged between 21 and 27, the men were arrested on Saturday morning by the police in an operation that also involved Europol, the European law enforcement agency.

The accused Ajil Al Muhsen, Adnan Maashi, Yazan Abduklaziz, Ahmed Kadas, Khalil Al Mahmoud, Ahmed Ahmed and Mohammed Mohammed are believed to be Islamic extremists.

They appeared before duty magistrate Astrid May Grima and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested and they remained under arrest.

The arraignments happened in the evening amid tight security in and outside the law courts in Valletta.

Five of the men live in Hamrun, one lives in Pietà and the other in Birkirkara.

Police accused the men of disseminating extremist messages inciting and glorifying terrorism, and recruiting or attempting to encourage others to commit terrorist acts.

They were also accused of teaching others how to use explosives and firearms, and attempting to travel to the EU to take part in terrorist acts.

The court accepted the prosecution’s demand for a freeze on the money and assets belonging to the accused.

