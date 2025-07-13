Missing man, Jan Pace, found dead

Jan Pace, the 36-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the police said that he was found dead, while a search was underway for him. The search also involved the use of drones. The discovery was made at around 4:45pm at a property in Triq il-Marina, Tal-Pietà. Just a day earlier, on Saturday, the police had asked the public for help in finding the man.

Pace, who was a hairdresser, was certified dead at the scene. A magisterial inquiry is being led by Duty Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia.

Police are investigating the case.