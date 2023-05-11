menu

Motorcyclist involved in traffic collision at Gudja Bypass

The drivers’ condition is not yet known

karl_azzopardi
11 May 2023, 9:10am
by Karl Azzopardi
The accident happened at the Gudja Bypass on Thursday morning
A motorcyclist was involved in a traffic accident at the Gudja Bypass on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the police said the accident happened at 8am, but no further details were given, as authorities are still investigating the accident.

Photos sent to this newspaper show the motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver and officer’s medical condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

