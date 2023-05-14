menu

Two men grievously injured in separate accidents

Separate traffic accidents in Mellieħa and Birkirkara on Saturday night left two men grievously injured while police investigations are still underway

14 May 2023, 9:32am
On Saturday night, a man and a motorcyclist were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Mellieħa and Birkirkara.

In the first accident, a 38-year-old German man was hit by a Toyota Viz, driven by a 23-year-old from Naxxar.

Police were called onto the scene in Triċ Ġorġ Borg Olivier at around 7:45pm. An ambulance was called to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Triq il-Wied in Birkirkara, a 30-year-old Nepalese from Swieqi, lost control of his Kymco motorcycle.

The accident occurred at around 9:45pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was also certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are still underway.

