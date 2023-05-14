Two men grievously injured in separate accidents

On Saturday night, a man and a motorcyclist were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Mellieħa and Birkirkara.

In the first accident, a 38-year-old German man was hit by a Toyota Viz, driven by a 23-year-old from Naxxar.

Police were called onto the scene in Triċ Ġorġ Borg Olivier at around 7:45pm. An ambulance was called to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Triq il-Wied in Birkirkara, a 30-year-old Nepalese from Swieqi, lost control of his Kymco motorcycle.

The accident occurred at around 9:45pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was also certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are still underway.