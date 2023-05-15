Another traffic fatality: Man dies in Birkirkara motorcycle accident

A 54-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay died after losing control of his motorcycle on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

Police were notified of the accident at 5:15pm on Sunday. Initial investigations suggest that the man was driving a Zontes ZT 310 when he lost control of his motorcycle and fell over.

A medical team was called on site to assist the man, but he was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing