Man found and arrested a few hours after stealing a donation box from Valletta shop

A 35 year old man has been arrested shortly after stealing a donation box from a shop in Valletta.

On Wednesday at around 1:30pm, the theft was reported to the police, as the suspect had stolen the donation box earlier that morning. On Facebook, the shop's page had published a picture from CCTV footage showing the suspect walking out of the shop with the donation box.

The investigation into the theft started immediately, and the suspect was arrested a few hours later at around 8:00pm.

He was held at the Police General Headquarters in Floriana, as he will be arraigned later on Thursday at 12:00pm in front of duty Magistrate Victor Axiak.