Man found and arrested a few hours after stealing a donation box from Valletta shop
He was reported to the police and was arrested within hours of stealing a donation box from a coffee shop. On Facebook, the shop owners appealed to the public to give any information they may have about the suspect
A 35 year old man has been arrested shortly after stealing a donation box from a shop in Valletta.
On Wednesday at around 1:30pm, the theft was reported to the police, as the suspect had stolen the donation box earlier that morning. On Facebook, the shop's page had published a picture from CCTV footage showing the suspect walking out of the shop with the donation box.
The investigation into the theft started immediately, and the suspect was arrested a few hours later at around 8:00pm.
He was held at the Police General Headquarters in Floriana, as he will be arraigned later on Thursday at 12:00pm in front of duty Magistrate Victor Axiak.