Boy, three, seriously injured after falling from balcony in Ħaż-Żebbuġ

Boy suffers serious injuries after falling from a balcony on Friday evening

karl_azzopardi
27 May 2023, 10:03am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A three-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from a balcony on Friday evening.

The accident happened at around 8:45pm in Triq Patri Pelagju, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

A medical team rushed the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Noel Bartolo has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

