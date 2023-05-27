Boy, three, seriously injured after falling from balcony in Ħaż-Żebbuġ

A three-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from a balcony on Friday evening.

The accident happened at around 8:45pm in Triq Patri Pelagju, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

A medical team rushed the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Noel Bartolo has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.