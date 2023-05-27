Boy, three, seriously injured after falling from balcony in Ħaż-Żebbuġ
Boy suffers serious injuries after falling from a balcony on Friday evening
A three-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from a balcony on Friday evening.
The accident happened at around 8:45pm in Triq Patri Pelagju, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
A medical team rushed the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Duty magistrate Noel Bartolo has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.