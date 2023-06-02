Man arrested after police discover 12kgs of drugs in his Żurrieq residence
A man was arrested after police found over 10kgs of drugs and €16,000 in cash at his residence in Żurrieq
A 57-year-old man from Żurrieq was arrested on Friday following a raid by the police at his residence.
The police said intensive investigations leading to a Żurrieq residence, discovered 2kg of suspected cocaine and 10kgs of suspected cannabis.
The raid also uncovered €16,000 in cash.
The man is being held at the Floriana lockup, and will be charged later this morning in front of magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.