Man grievously injured after falling a height of four storeys

A man from Ghana was grievously injured after falling from a height in Santa Venera on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at around 8am in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, Santa Venera.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the man was carrying out works in a shaft, and fell a height of four storeys.

The man was administered first aid at the site of the accident, and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.