50-year-old's life at risk following motorcycle collision with pick-up truck in Gozo

The accident happened at around 10:30am on Saturday in Triq it-Tigrija, Xaghra

17 June 2023, 2:45pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for medical care and was later certified as sustaining serious injuries

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after an accident involving a motorcycle and a picku-up truck in Xaghra, Gozo.

The accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq it-Tigrija, Xaghra. Police arrived on the scene, and preliminary investigations show that the 50-year old was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck while riding a Ducati motorcycle.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital for medical care and was later certified as sustaining serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Dr Bridgitte Sultana has subsequently been informed of the accident, and opened an inquiry into the matter, while police investigations are still ongoing.

