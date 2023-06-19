menu

Police looking for man behind gambling shop theft

Suspect fled the scene with a substantial amount of cash

karl_azzopardi
19 June 2023, 1:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

The police are looking for a thief behind a gambling shop burglary in St Paul’s Bay on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:15am in Triq il-Qroll, when the man, with his face covered and armed with a knife, entered the establishment and demanded cash from an employee.

The thief fled the scene of the crime with a considerable amount of cash.

The 23-year-old Italian employee was not harmed in the incident.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.