Police looking for man behind gambling shop theft

The police are looking for a thief behind a gambling shop burglary in St Paul’s Bay on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:15am in Triq il-Qroll, when the man, with his face covered and armed with a knife, entered the establishment and demanded cash from an employee.

The thief fled the scene of the crime with a considerable amount of cash.

The 23-year-old Italian employee was not harmed in the incident.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.