Elderly woman hospitalised after being rescued at sea in Wied il-Għajn

Police investigations ongoing

karl_azzopardi
23 June 2023, 8:48am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 79-year-old woman was hospitalised after experiencing difficulties while swimming at Fajtata Bay, Wied il-Għajn.

The police said the accident happened at around 7pm on Thursday.

Civil Protection Department members helped the woman get to shore, and a medical team administered first aid.

She was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as being in serious condition.

Duty magistrate Kevan Azzopardi has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
