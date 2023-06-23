Elderly woman hospitalised after being rescued at sea in Wied il-Għajn

A 79-year-old woman was hospitalised after experiencing difficulties while swimming at Fajtata Bay, Wied il-Għajn.

The police said the accident happened at around 7pm on Thursday.

Civil Protection Department members helped the woman get to shore, and a medical team administered first aid.

She was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as being in serious condition.

Duty magistrate Kevan Azzopardi has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.