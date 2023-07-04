Scaffolding collapse leaves two workers grievously injured

Two men are suffering from grievous injuries after the scaffolding they were working on collapsed.

Police were informed of the incident at 2pm today. They were told that a man suffered some injuries at Triq It-Tiġrija, in-Nadur.

Preliminary investigations found that the men, aged 39 and 51, both residents of Nadur, were carrying out works on a scaffolding structure when it suddenly collapsed with them on it.

A medical team provided first aid to the man, while an ambulance transferred him to Gozo General Hospital, were they were certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police and the Occupational Healthy & Safety Authority (OHSA) are both investigationg the accident.