Girl, 12, critically injured after being hit by a car in Birżebbuġa

A 12-year-old girl was critically injured on Saturday afternoon after she was hit by a car in Birżebbuġa.

Police said that at around 5pm, the girl was hit by a Toyota Yaris, driven by a 40-year-old man from Żabbar at Triq il-Bajja is-Sabiħa.

She was assisted by a medical team on the spot and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.