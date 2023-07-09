Cyclist, 28, seriously injured after fall in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

A 28-year-old cyclist was seriously injured after losing his balance and falling from his bicycle in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Police said that the man, who’s from Mellieħa, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital at around 9.45am on Sunday after the incident at the Coast Road.

He was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry and police are investigating.