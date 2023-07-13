Man arrested after police find drugs worth over €60,000

A 47-year-old man residing in Tal-Pieta' has been arrested by the police following reports of alleged drug-related activities within the same locality.

On Thursday, at noon, police surrounded the man's residence. However, as officers attempted to gain entry, a scuffle ensued, during which the suspect was seen discarding various items in the street.

Subsequently, the man was placed under arrest, and upon searching a bag he was carrying, approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine and a small quantity of alleged heroin were discovered.

Further investigations revealed that the seized drugs had an estimated street value of €60,000. A more thorough search conducted at the suspect's residence unveiled several items associated with drug trafficking, as well as a significant sum of cash.

The case has been brought to the attention of Duty Magistrate Dr Ian Farrugia, who is currently overseeing the ongoing inquiry, in addition to the ongoing police investigations.

The accused is expected to appear in court today, at 3pm, before Magistrate Dr Leonard Caruana.