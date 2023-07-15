French youth critically injured after fall in St Julian's on Friday evening

A 20-year-old French man was critically injured after he slipped and hit his head, whilst walking in St. Julian's on Friday evening.

Police said that around 8.30pm, it was informed of the incident that occurred at Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier.

The victim was on his own at the time of the incident.

A medical team was called to the spot, and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.