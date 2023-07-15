menu

French youth critically injured after fall in St Julian's on Friday evening

The 20-year-old man was walking on his own along the St Julian's promenade when he fell and hit his head

luke_vella
15 July 2023, 12:25pm
by Luke Vella

A 20-year-old French man was critically injured after he slipped and hit his head, whilst walking in St. Julian's on Friday evening.

Police said that around 8.30pm, it was informed of the incident that occurred at Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier.

The victim was on his own at the time of the incident.

A medical team was called to the spot, and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.