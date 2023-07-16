Delivery man remanded in custody for allegedly vandalising LESA offices in Fgura with yellow paint

A man accused of throwing yellow paint at the LESA offices in Fgura out of frustration over receiving numerous contraventions was denied bail and remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the charges in court.

Matthew Vassallo, a 29-year-old delivery man from Cospicua, allegedly caused approximately €2,500 worth of damage to the office façade on July 8.

He was charged with instilling fear of violence against LESA officers, being a repeat offender, violating the conditions of his previous release related to another case, and wearing a mask in public to avoid identification.

Police Inspector Gabriel Kitcher informed Magistrate Abigail Critien that Vassallo was apprehended after the police identified him through CCTV footage, despite his attempt to conceal his identity by wearing a mask.

A search of his residence resulted in the discovery of the clothing he allegedly wore during the incident.

Inspector Kitcher strongly objected to a bail request, citing Vassallo's previous conviction for a similar offense against LESA, which is currently under appeal.

The court heard how Vassallo was also considered a primary suspect in another ongoing investigation.

Magistrate Abigail Critien denied bail due to the pending testimonies of several witnesses and the serious nature of the charges against Vassallo.