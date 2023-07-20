Accident in Fgura: Man falls to his death while trying to enter his property

A 48-year-old man lost his life after falling from a considerable height while attempting to enter his property on Triq il-Karmelitani, Fgura.

Police responded to the incident after receiving a distress call requesting assistance.

According to the police, the incident happened at 1:45pm. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, found himself locked outside his residence.

In a desperate attempt to regain entry, he decided to climb down from the roof onto the balcony of his property. However, he fell from an estimated three storeys above the ground.

A medical team and an ambulance arrived on site to help the man, but he was pronounced dead on-site.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing.