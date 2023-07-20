menu

Accident in Fgura: Man falls to his death while trying to enter his property

Accident in Fgura claims the life of a 48-year-old man as he falls to his death while attempting to enter his locked property

nicole_meilak
20 July 2023, 4:43pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
File photo
File photo

A 48-year-old man lost his life after falling from a considerable height while attempting to enter his property on Triq il-Karmelitani, Fgura.

Police responded to the incident after receiving a distress call requesting assistance.

According to the police, the incident happened at 1:45pm. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, found himself locked outside his residence.

In a desperate attempt to regain entry, he decided to climb down from the roof onto the balcony of his property. However, he fell from an estimated three storeys above the ground.

A medical team and an ambulance arrived on site to help the man, but he was pronounced dead on-site.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.