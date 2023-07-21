menu

Man seriously injured after getting caught in industrial excavator

A man, 42, was at Magħtab, within the limits of Naxxar, when he got caught in an excavator and other industrial machinery, operated by another man

marianna_calleja
21 July 2023, 8:50am
by Marianna Calleja
An industrial accident on Thursday afternoon left a 42-year-old man severely injured (Stock photo)
An industrial accident on Thursday afternoon left a 42-year-old man seriusly injured.

According to the police, the accident happened at Magħtab, within the limits of Naxxar, at around 4:30pm.

However, the police were informed by Mater Dei about the accident at 7:30pm.

The man, from Qrendi, was working when he got caught in an excavator and other industrial machinery, operated by a 53-year-old man from Mellieħa.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit was immediately notified and opened an inquiry.

Police investigations are underway.

