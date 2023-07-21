Woman, 66, hospitalised after getting run-over by car in Birkirkara

A 66-year-old woman from Birkirkara was hospitalised after getting hit by a car in the same locality.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the woman was hit by a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 33-year-old man from Floriana.

The elderly woman was administered first aid at the site of the accident, and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.