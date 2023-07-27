Police warn of scam emails impersonating Interpol

The Malta Police Force has warned of fraudulent emails from scammers impersonating Interpol.

In a statement, the police said that several people have received such emails in recent days.

The emails are written in Maltese and warn victims that they are being investigated by police. The emails also tell the victim to make contact with an official from the so-called “Brigade for the Protection of Minors”.

Attached to the email is a document in English informing the victim that he is being investigated for pornography, paedophilia, and child abduction, among other charges.

“This email is nothing but a scam!” the police said. “If you receive it... ignore it.”