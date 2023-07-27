Two French students testify in court, accusing Maltese host of sexual harassment

Two French girls studying English in Malta have told a court that they were groped by the man hosting them in his home.

This emerged in court this morning as 70-year-old Mario Farrugia was arraigned before Magistrate Noel Bartolo, charged with committing a non-consensual sexual act on the two students and subjecting them to unwelcome behaviour which had sexual connotations.

Farrugia, a pensioner, pleaded not guilty.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil told the court that the girls had filed a report at a police station, claiming that the man had grabbed their bottoms on two separate occasions.

Answering questions put to him by defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila, the inspector said the girls had been living with the defendant for around 5 days, in the two-bedroom apartment where he lived with his wife. The language school which the girls were attending had told the police that the host family in question had worked with the school for around 2 years and that no previous complaints or reports had been filed about them.

Asked about the man’s criminal record, Inspector Busuttil said Farrugia had two convictions for minor offences dating back to the 1970s, for which he had been fined.

The two girls testified via video conferencing during the arraignment, as they were due to return to France in the coming days.

The first alleged victim said the defendant had touched her as she was making her way to her room from the kitchen. “Mario was at the door and I passed by him. When I passed, Mario touched my back,” she said pointing to her bottom. “I was petrified and a little bit shocked because I lived in this house and Mario was scaring me.”

The girl then spoke about it with her friend, another student staying with the defendant. “At first she didn’t believe me and said it was just a hand movement. Then he did the same thing with her about four days ago.” The girls then went to their group leader, who took them to the police station.

“We talked together and the next day we discussed it with the group leader. I went to the police station with [the other girl] and the group leader.”

Pointing out that the alleged victims had testified, the defence made a request for bail, which was upheld by the court against a €500 deposit and a €4,500 personal guarantee.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted, assisted by prosecutor Sean G. Azzopardi from the AG

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.