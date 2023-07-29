Over €400,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis discovered inside van's axles coming from Sicily

A man has been arrested after the van he arrived with from Sicily was found to be carrying over €400,000 in cocaine and cannabis inside its’ axles.

Police said that the 37-year-old Maltese man was arrested on Friday evening after an investigation concerning drug trafficking and importation.

The man who lives in Fgura had just arrived in Malta from Sicily by the catamaran in a Ford Transit van.

He was immediately arrested, and after an inspection, police found around seven kilos of suspected cocaine and 100 grams of suspected cannabis, hidden inside the axles of the van’s wheels.

Police said the confiscated drugs have a market value of over €400,000.

Magistrate Victor Axiak has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

The man is in lock-up at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and will be arraigned in court in the coming days.