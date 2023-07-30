Scrapyard fire engulfs Bir id-Deheb, blanketing surroundings in black smoke
The Civil Protection Department are on site, but no further details are available
A scrapyard in the limits of Bir id-Deheb has caught on fire, resulting in the emergence of dense smoke covering the surrounding area.
Police told MaltaToday that a fire at a scrapyard in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Ħal Għaxaq, broke out at about 1:20pm.
The Civil Protection Department said the fire was under control in a matter of minutes.
"The Civil Protection Malta despatched firefighters and Fire appliances from Hal Far, Kordin and Xemxija Fire stations," CPD said on Facebook.