Scrapyard fire engulfs Bir id-Deheb, blanketing surroundings in black smoke

A scrapyard in the limits of Bir id-Deheb has caught on fire, resulting in the emergence of dense smoke covering the surrounding area.

Police told MaltaToday that a fire at a scrapyard in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Ħal Għaxaq, broke out at about 1:20pm.

The Civil Protection Department said the fire was under control in a matter of minutes.

"The Civil Protection Malta despatched firefighters and Fire appliances from Hal Far, Kordin and Xemxija Fire stations," CPD said on Facebook.