Lilu King: Accused spent €3,800 in cash on luxury items from one shop in just eight months

In just six months, Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as ‘Lilu l-King’ had spent around €3,800 on luxury items from a particular shop, always paying in cash, a court heard on Monday.

During a raid at his property in Portomaso, a significant amount of luxury items, including trainers and accessories, were found, along with several luxury cars, including Range Rovers, three Mercedes vehciles, and a BMW. When asked about his occupation, Lilu l-King claimed he had a shop and was preparing to open another establishment.

The compilation of evidence on Libyan-born Al Mushraty, a boxer, who stands charged with money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime continued on Monday. He is also facing other charges relating to breaching bail conditions and unlicensed driving.

Luke Chetcuti leased establishment to Lilu King

The first witness was Luke Chetcuti, son of Hugo Chetcuti, the owner of a number establishments in Paceville, who said he had leased an establishment to the accused in August 2019.

Chetcuti stated that the lease was for ten years at a rent of around €300 per day, with an agreement that every three years, the rent would increase by 10%. He said he received most of the payments through transfers or cash, totalling around €50,000.

He added that he received payments until 2022, but they stopped suddenly, leading him to report the matter to the police.

After Chetcuti finished testifying, the defence lawyers pointed out that in one of the previous sittings, the magistrate had said the Hawala was illegal, with the lawyers arguing that such statements could be grounds for recusal, as it was a banking system used in other countries.

The lawyers argued she was pronouncing herself on the merits of the case prematurely. They stopped short of asking for her recusal.

Police sources indicated accused’s involvement in drug trafficking circles

Superintendent Keith Arnaud also took the stand, revealing that police sources indicated the accused's involvement in a drug trafficking circle. He stated that earlier this year, a task force began monitoring the accused's activities, leading to the discovery of his luxurious lifestyle, which raised suspicions.

Further investigations showed that in a period of six months, the accused spent around €3,800 on luxury items from a particular shop, always paying in cash.

When asked by Lawyer Franco Debono if he ever found drugs in the accused's possession, the witness replied negatively, adding that he couldn't provide direct evidence of his involvement in drug trafficking, even if he was associated with people who trafficked drugs.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Alfredo Mangion, and Tomjoe Farrugia are leading the prosecution.

Lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici and Dejan Darmanin from the Attorney General's office are representing Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Francesca Zarb are appearing for the accused.

The compilation of evidence will continue on the 22 August.