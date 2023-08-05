Two men grievously injured in separate accidents

On Saturday night, a man and a motorcyclist were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Ħal Għaxaq and San Ġwann.

In the first accident, a pedestrian was injured in a collision between two vehicles.

The victim, 26, from Ħal Għaxaq, was walking along Dawret Ħal Għaxaq at around 6.30pm when he was hit by a Mazda Demio that had just collided with a Toyota Vitz.

The Demio was being driven by a 41-year-old woman also from Għaxaq while the Vitz was driven by a 54-year-old Żejtun man. Neither of the two drivers was injured in the crash.

Police were called onto the scene at around 6:30pm. An ambulance was called to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Triq il-Pelikan in San Ġwann, a 27-year-old from St Paul’s Bay, lost control of his Kmco Agility motorcycle.

The accident occurred at around 11:00pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was also certified to have suffered grievous injuries.