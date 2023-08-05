Two sentenced to prison for assaulting Sliema jogger

Two men were sentenced to 42 months in prison, between them, after admitting their involvement in a severe assault on a man who was jogging along the Sliema.

The assailants, Xhovano Ndoci and Agostin Marku, citizens of Albania aged 23, received prison terms of 20 months and 22 months, respectively.

Their guilty pleas were entered at the conclusion of the evidence compilation phase.

Alongside their sentences, Magistrate Victor Axiak imposed fines of €116 on each of them, and they were also directed to cover court expenses.

A restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim, with a default penalty of €7,000 if breached.

The incident occurred in June 2022, and swift action led to the apprehension of the attackers.

A fellow jogger pursued and detained them until law enforcement arrived.

During subsequent police interviews, Ndoci and Marku revealed that they had been commissioned to carry out the assault.

Authorities have identified Matthew Joseph Schembri as the mastermind behind this unprovoked attack.

The victim of the assault is the former father-in-law of Schembri.

Schembri is concurrently facing legal proceedings related to involuntary homicide due to his involvement in a structural collapse at the Corradino Industrial Estate, claiming Jean Paul Sofia's life.

Initially, Schembri, Ndoci, and Marku were all charged together. However, following the Albanian men's admission of guilt, the prosecution requested a separation of judgment.

Lawyer Dean Hili was defence counsel to Ndoci while layer Charles Mercieca represented Marku. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared parte civile for the victim.